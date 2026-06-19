Arletta Pharma Solutions Appoints Steve van Os, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Steve van Os, MD Steve van Os, MD, appointed new Chief Medical Officer of Arlette Pharma Solutions

www.arlettapharmasolutions.com

Seasoned biotech executive brings more than two decades of global clinical development, medical affairs and regulatory leadership across oncology, women’s health and endocrinology

Appointment supports Arletta’s next chapter as the company prepares the proposed U.S. Phase II Monarch study for Lybrido™

Dr. van Os brings senior development leadership experience spanning Astellas, Organon, Schering-Plough, Antev, Millicent Pharma and biotech advisory work

His background includes global registration leadership, IND filings, regulatory negotiations and oversight of multinational development programs

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 19 June 2026 -- Arletta Pharma Solutions, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative therapies for women diagnosed with Female Sexual Disorders (FSD), today announced the appointment of Steve van Os, MD (picture), as Chief Medical Officer, effective June 1st. Dr. van Os joins Arletta at a pivotal moment as the company prepares its proposed U.S. Phase II Monarch study of Lybrido™, its lead investigational therapy for women with Female Sexual Interest/Arousal Disorder (FSIAD) and Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD).

In his role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. van Os will lead Arletta’s medical strategy, clinical development oversight, study execution support, safety oversight and regulatory interactions as the company advances Monarch and broader development plans for Lybrido™ in the United States and Europe.

Dr. van Os is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with more than two decades of global experience in clinical development, medical affairs and regulatory strategy across oncology, urology, women’s health, endocrinology and hepatology. At present he serves as Head of Medical Affairs at Millicent Pharma and as Chief Medical Officer at UPyTher, advising through Van Os Medical Consultancy on clinical development strategy and regulatory interactions, particularly in oncology with a specialization in prostate and breast cancer. Dr. van Os earned his MD in Medicine from Utrecht University, The Netherlands.

Previously, Dr. van Os served as Chief Medical Officer of Antev Limited, where he led medical strategy, patient safety oversight, development planning, study conduct, reporting, regulatory strategy and agency interactions for teverelix in prostate cancer and urology. During his tenure, he finalized the Phase II study report in prostate cancer, supported two new IND filings and co-authored three peer-reviewed publications.

Earlier in his career, Dr. van Os spent more than ten years at Astellas Pharma, including as Senior Director, Global Development Oncology, where he was globally accountable for the clinical development and registration of enzalutamide (Xtandi) for men with prostate cancer in more than 100 countries. He led a global development team that achieved registrations in 97 countries and played key roles in agency interactions with the FDA, EMA, PMDA and CFDA. He also previously held senior positions at Organon, Schering-Plough and Yamanouchi, with responsibilities across gynecology, menopause, osteoporosis, breast cancer and broader clinical development operations.

Manuel Voll, MsC, Chairman of Arletta’s Supervisory Board, said: “Steve brings the rare combination of strategic development leadership, operational discipline and regulatory depth that we need at exactly this point in Arletta’s evolution. As we prepare to open a new chapter with the proposed U.S. Phase II Monarch study for Lybrido™, his track record across global programs, biotech innovation and cross-functional execution will be immensely valuable.”

Steve van Os, MD, commented: “I am excited to join Arletta at this important stage in its development. Women with FSIAD and HSDD continue to face major unmet medical needs, and I believe Arletta has the scientific foundation and strategic clarity to make a meaningful difference. I look forward to working with the team to advance Lybrido™ through its next stage of development.”

=== E N D S ===

About Monarch

Monarch is the proposed name for Arletta’s U.S. Phase II clinical study for Lybrido™ and is intended to support the next stage of the company’s development strategy. The study name aligns with Arletta’s butterfly-inspired brand identity and symbolizes transition, progression and focused forward momentum.

About Lybrido™

Lybrido™ is an investigational on-demand, dual-action therapy designed to address both the psychological and physiological components of Female Sexual Interest/Arousal Disorder (FSIAD) and Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD). The treatment consists of a novel dual-route, dual-release fixed-dose combination with testosterone for sublingual administration and sildenafil in a delayed-immediate-release core designed to synchronize sexual motivation and genital arousal responses.

About Arletta Pharma Solutions

Arletta Pharma Solutions is a pharmaceutical company, previously known as Freya Pharma Solutions, focused on developing effective pharmaceutical therapies for FSIAD/HSDD, building upon more than fifteen years of rigorous scientific research. The company's core asset under development is Lybrido™, designed to address FSIAD/HSDD through an innovative on-demand dual-action mechanism that targets both psychological and physiological components of female sexual dysfunction.

Based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Arletta Pharma Solutions aims to offer patients a convenient, personalized on-demand solution for this recognized unmet medical need affecting millions of women worldwide. The company's name, derived from a rare butterfly species, symbolizes transformation, beauty, and freedom, concepts that resonate deeply with women's healthcare and the company's mission to empower women to take control of their sexual health.

For further information please contact:

Arletta Pharma Solutions, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Marcel Wijma, Chief Business Officer

marcel@arlettapharmasolutions.com

For media:

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 538 16 427

E: lmelens@lifespring.nl

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Arletta Pharma Solutions’ clinical development plans, regulatory strategy and future prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Lybrido™ is an investigational product that has not been approved by any regulatory authority.





Attachment