Ark Clinical Research at the Forefront of Advancing Non-Opioid Pain Research

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CNSresearch--The FDA’s landmark approval of Journavx (suzetrigine)—the first non-opioid pain reliever in over two decades—represents a breakthrough in pain management. This breakthrough underscores the urgent need for effective, safer alternatives to opioid medications, providing hope for millions suffering from acute and chronic pain. Ark Clinical Research, a leading clinical research site in Southern California, is at the forefront of this advancement, poised to play a crucial role in evaluating and expanding access to this therapeutic class.

With extensive research experience in both traditional and novel therapies, Ark’s clinical team has gained valuable insights into the neurological effects of these treatments, particularly in addiction and pain management. This knowledge, combined with a deep commitment to improving pain management options, has driven Ark’s expansion into pain and CNS research. Leading this initiative is Dr. Justin Yanuck, a principal investigator dual-certified in Pain and Emergency Medicine, bringing extensive expertise to pain research.

Ark is already conducting studies with this new class of pain medication, leveraging its strong infrastructure, experienced staff, and extensive access to patient populations. With strong community support and strategic partnerships, Ark is uniquely positioned to advance pain research and drive the development of groundbreaking treatments.

A key component of Ark’s strategy is its mobile unit, which enhances accessibility to pain studies by reaching underserved populations. Historically, pain research has lacked diversity, with racial and socioeconomic disparities limiting the generalizability of clinical trial results. Ark’s mobile unit addresses this gap by collaborating with local organizations, businesses, and shopping centers to provide free health screenings and promote participation in research studies. By broadening access to these studies, Ark is ensuring that diverse communities can benefit from innovative pain treatments.

Pain remains a major public health concern, with 80 million Americans filling prescriptions for moderate to severe pain each year—half of which are opioids. The need for safer, more effective alternatives is clear. As Ark embarks on conducting studies with this new class of pain therapy, it reaffirms its commitment to advancing medical research and improving patients’ lives.

With the FDA’s landmark approval and Ark’s dedication to pioneering pain research, the future of pain management is poised for transformative change.

