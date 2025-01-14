Argon Medical Expands Oncology Product Offering with Acquisition of the SeQure® and DraKon™ Microcatheters

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical, a leading provider of medical device solutions for Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, and Oncology procedures, announces the acquisition of certain assets of Accurate Medical Therapeutics, Ltd., the manufacturer and distributor of the SeQure® and DraKon™ microcatheters, from Guerbet SA, a global leader in medical imaging. The addition of the SeQure and Drakon microcatheters to Argon’s portfolio extends the company’s oncology offering to include therapeutic devices and accessories. Argon is already well established in diagnostic oncology through its vast portfolio of biopsy devices.

Microcatheters such as SeQure and DraKon are commonly used by physicians to conduct interventional procedures in which therapeutic agents or devices are introduced into the small vessels delivering blood to a tumor or abnormality. As such, physicians often select a microcatheter for a procedure based on the catheter’s ability to navigate to the target and its compatibility with therapeutic agents or devices. Both the SeQure and Drakon catheters earned a strong reputation for being easy to navigate and broadly compatible. Further, SeQure is the only reflux control microcatheter designed to create a fluid barrier that directs the flow of therapeutic agents and devices toward the intended target.

“A microcatheter can make or break a procedure,” said Dr. Neal Khurana, MD. “A well-designed microcatheter determines whether you achieve precise navigation, efficient delivery of embolic materials, and ultimately, optimal patient outcomes. The DraKon and SeQure microcatheters have become preferred tools in my practice due to their dependable trackability through tortuous vessels, the performance of their hydrophilic coating, and their ability to deliver contrast and embolics efficiently, even through the smallest catheter sizes.” Dr. Khurana is a leading interventional radiologist and co-founder of EmboPartners, a physician-run organization that specializes in minimally invasive vascular embolization procedures for improved patient care.

“Adding the SeQure and DraKon microcatheters to our existing product portfolio marks an important first step in expanding the products we offer interventional oncologists beyond diagnostic procedures and into therapeutic delivery,” said George Leondis, President & CEO, Argon Medical. “As we do so, we also expand the ways in which we can improve the lives of patients and caregivers through the delivery of best-in-class medical devices and superior service, in alignment with our company mission.”

Following the close of this acquisition, Argon will transition manufacturing of the SeQure and DraKon catheters to the company’s primary manufacturing facility in Athens, Texas. Once complete, Argon intends to re-commercialize both microcatheters in all markets where they were sold previously and evaluate new opportunities to supply these products to new markets.

About Argon Medical

Since its founding in 1972, Argon Medical Devices has earned a reputation for delivering innovative products, superior service, and exceptional value for Interventional Radiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Cardiologists worldwide. Argon is proud to have over 1,200 employees, and manufacture products in the United States in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin. Argon brands are well-known globally, highlighted by the Option™ ELITE IVC Filter, the CLEANER™ Rotational Thrombectomy System, the BioPince™ Ultra Full-Core Biopsy Instrument, and SKATER™ Percutaneous Drainage Catheters. By utilizing a well-established sales and marketing infrastructure, Argon serves its global customers through a direct sales organization, and long-standing relationships with medical device distributors and strategic partners.

