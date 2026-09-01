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argenx to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

September 1, 2026

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology innovation company, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

  • Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.
  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentations may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology innovation company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit  www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

Ben Petok
bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy
aroy@argenx.com


Events Europe
argenx
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