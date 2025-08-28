SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

argenx to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

August 28, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

  • 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.
  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Monday, September 8, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentations may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedInInstagramFacebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

Ben Petok
bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy
aroy@argenx.com


Europe Events
argenx
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
Why AI Won’t Save the 90% of Clinical Trials That Still Fail
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
US Dollar coin and EU currencies on weighing scale against Unated States and European Union flags as symbol of trade war, economic conflict. Selective focus on Dollar.
Drug pricing
Lilly Aims To Raise Europe Drug Prices in Response to Trumps’ Most Favored Nation Policy
August 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Man in low poly style before important choice stock illustration, decision, triple, three
Earnings
Lilly Faces Triple Threat of Drug Pricing Pressure as CEO Emphasizes Value
August 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
From Chat Bots to World Order: The Race for the 21st Century’s Operating System
August 7, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis