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Press Releases

argenx to Present at Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

November 3, 2026

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), the immunology innovation company, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences in November:

  • Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.
  • Jefferies London Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 17 at 8:30 a.m. GMT in London, UK.

A live webcast of the presentations may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About argenx

argenx is the immunology innovation company, focused on turning immunology breakthroughs into medicines for patients. The company seeks novel biology wherever it emerges, co-creating with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP) and investing in promising science, to develop treatments for people living with underserved diseases. By advancing molecules with the potential to reach multiple diseases and patient populations, argenx is building a world-class portfolio. This approach produced the first approved antibody fragment targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) and today powers a growing pipeline of early and late-stage programs across several therapeutic areas. For more information, visit  www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

Ben Petok
bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy
aroy@argenx.com


Events Europe Netherlands
argenx
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