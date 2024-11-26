SUBSCRIBE
argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 26, 2024 | 
November 26, 2024

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in December.

  • Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3 at 1:45 p.m. ET in Miami, FL.

  • 7th Annual Evercore I&I HealthCONx Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4 at 1:45 p.m. ET in Coral Gables, FL.

  • Piper Sandler’s 35th Annual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, December 5 at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker, globally in the U.S., Japan, Israel, the EU, the UK, China and Canada. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Ben Petok
bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy (US)
aroy@argenx.com

Lynn Elton (EU)
lelton@argenx.com

