argenx Announces Leadership Transition Marking Next Evolution of Growth





Tim Van Hauwermeiren to transition from CEO to Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Board of Directors and Karen Massey to transition from COO to CEO and Executive Director

January 5, 2026 7:00 a.m. CET

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that Karen Massey, current Chief Operating Officer, will transition to Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director and Tim Van Hauwermeiren, current Chief Executive Officer, will transition to non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Tim will succeed Peter Verhaeghe, who is retiring from the Board of Directors after dedicated service to the company since 2008. These changes are subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2026, which allows for a comprehensive transition period.

“This leadership evolution comes at the right time and represents a natural step as we prepare for the next phase of growth at argenx - a long-term future that remains bold, patient-focused, and built to last,” said Peter Verhaeghe, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “I am proud to have been part of this journey in building a leading biotech company from the start. The Board and I move forward with strong confidence in Tim as our incoming Chairman, Karen as our trusted COO and incoming CEO, and the entire leadership team, to guide the organization towards Vision 2030 and beyond.”

“My ambition has always been to build a strong, independent biotech company for the long-term. This transition is the next step in that evolution and Karen is the right person to lead our company forward. Karen has delivered exceptional impact since joining argenx three years ago - accelerating VYVGART’s launch, building a future-proof commercial engine, being a leading ambassador of our culture, and connecting to and inspiring our teams,” said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, co-founder and current Chief Executive Officer. “As Chairman, I will be a sounding board to Karen and the team on long-term strategy, stay close to the innovation mission by engaging with the external ecosystem and lead the Board’s evolution to facilitate our next phase of growth. I am deeply grateful to the Board of Directors for this opportunity, and especially to Peter, for his leadership and partnership as we’ve built this company.”

“This is a special company with a bright future that is founded on the strength of our science, our entrepreneurial culture, and the deep accountability of our talented teams to transform the lives of our patients,” said Karen Massey, current Chief Operating Officer. “My commitment is to elevate the unique argenx DNA as we execute on Vision 2030 and beyond and to ensure we are making the most of this bold opportunity to build the biotech company of the future. I’m humbled to lead argenx, alongside our network of exceptional teams, partners and the Board, into this next chapter of growth.”

Biographies of Karen, Tim and Peter can be accessed on the argenx website.

