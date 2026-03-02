Ardena Appoints Paul Edwards as Chief People Officer

Paul Edwards, Chief People Officer, Ardena Headshot of Paul Edwards, Chief People Officer of Ardena, pictured against a backdrop featuring Ardena facilities and branding.

Ghent, Belgium – March 2, 2026 – Ardena, a specialist pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organizatin (CDMO) and bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO) advancing precision medicines, today announces the appointment of Paul Edwards as Chief People Officer. He will lead Ardena’s global people strategy, strengthening organizational capability and supporting the company’s continued international growth.

Paul brings over 30 years of Human Resources leadership experience in complex, science-driven organizations. He joins Ardena after 16 years at Catalent Pharma Solutions, where he most recently served as Vice President, Human Resources. In that role, he led international HR teams across multiple business units and geographies, shaping people strategies aligned with operational expansion, organizational design and leadership development.

At Ardena, Paul will focus on strengthening leadership capability, building a high-performance culture and ensuring the organization is structured to support productivity, speed and scalability. His mandate includes simplifying structures, clarifying accountability and developing the talent and engagement frameworks required to enable efficient execution across the business.

Jeremie Trochu, Chief Executive Officer of Ardena, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Paul onto our team. His track record in leading global HR organizations within the biopharma services sector makes him a very strong addition to our executive team. As Ardena continues to expand its capabilities and footprint internationally, investing in our people, leadership and culture is essential to delivering for our customers. Paul will play a key role in ensuring our organization evolves in line with our strategic ambitions.”

Paul Edwards added: “Ardena has a clear strategy and very strong scientific and technical foundations. I look forward to working with my new colleagues across the organization to further develop our leadership capability, support talent development and foster a high-performance culture that enables sustainable growth.”

Paul holds a joint honours degree in Law and Politics from Durham University in the United Kingdom and is based in New Jersey, USA.





About Ardena

Ardena is a specialist pharmaceutical CDMO and bioanalytical CRO dedicated to advancing precision medicines. Through integrated services spanning drug substance, drug product, nanomedicines, bioanalytical services and CMC regulatory support, Ardena supports innovative and complex molecules from development to commercialization.

