Ardelyx Earns Multiple Honors at the 2026 PM360 Trailblazer Awards

Recognition includes Life Sciences Manufacturer CEO of the Year, Podcast Initiative, and Marketing Team of the Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it received multiple honors at the 2026 PM360 Trailblazer Awards, recognizing the company, its leadership, and the work of teams across the organization.

Ardelyx received the following awards:

Life Sciences Manufacturer CEO of the Year: Mike Raab

Podcast Initiative Gold Winner: Gut Matters: Discoveries and Innovations

Marketing Team of the Year Silver Winner: IBSRELA Marketing Team





“We are honored to receive this recognition from PM360,” said Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx. “These awards reflect the dedication and creativity of our employees across Ardelyx. From advancing our science and growing our company to elevating patient perspectives and connecting with the communities we serve, our work is grounded in a shared sense of purpose. I am incredibly proud of our team and grateful for their contributions.”

Raab was named Life Sciences Manufacturer CEO of the Year in recognition of his leadership in guiding Ardelyx from an early-stage biotechnology company into a commercial, multi-product biopharmaceutical organization. Since becoming CEO in 2009, Raab has led the company through the development and commercialization of two first-in-class medicines, significant organizational growth, and continued expansion of its development pipeline. He also contributes to the broader biotechnology industry through leadership roles with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and the Midsized Biotech Alliance of America.

Gut Matters: Discoveries and Innovations received the Gold Podcast Initiative award. Hosted by Johannah Ruddy, DHSc, MEd, senior director of patient advocacy at Ardelyx, and gastroenterologist Andrea Shin, MD, Gut Matters brings together patients, caregivers, advocacy leaders, and medical experts for credible and informative conversations about IBS-C and other disorders of gut-brain interaction. This recognition follows the podcast’s recent Fierce Pharma Marketing Award win.

The IBSRELA Marketing Team received the Silver Marketing Team of the Year award, recognizing the team’s strategic, collaborative, and patient-focused approach.

Together, the awards recognize Ardelyx’s growth as a company and the contributions of its leaders and employees to advancing innovation, supporting patients, and developing new approaches to life sciences education and engagement.

The PM360 Trailblazer Awards recognize outstanding companies, leaders, marketers, teams and initiatives in the life sciences industry. Winners were selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board and announced during the annual Trailblazer Awards Gala held September 29, 2026, in New York City.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read. By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company’s pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of IBSRELA for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx works with partners to develop and commercialize our products outside of the United States. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Lisa Caperelli

SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

lcaperelli@ardelyx.com

Media Contact:

Lindsey Manuel

Associate Director, Corporate Communications

lmanuel@ardelyx.com