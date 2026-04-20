Ardelyx Appoints Biopharmaceutical Veteran, Felecia W. Ettenberg, as Chief Legal Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Felecia W. Ettenberg, a seasoned leader with more than 25 years of legal experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). She will oversee Ardelyx’s legal, compliance, regulatory, and government affairs operations. Ms. Ettenberg succeeds Elizabeth Grammer, who has chosen to retire after an extraordinary 16-year career at the company.

"I am thrilled to welcome Felecia as our new Chief Legal Officer," said Mike Raab, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ardelyx. "Her deep and thoughtful strategic legal leadership strengthens our ability to execute and accelerate value creation for our shareholders. As we continue to build upon our commercial foundation and invest in our pipeline, Felecia’s proven skill navigating complex regulatory environments and partnering across the business will be critical. We are confident she will play a key role in advancing our growth strategy while staying true to our commitment to patients."

“It is truly an exciting time to join Ardelyx, as the company faces meaningful growth and evolution,” said Ms. Ettenberg. “I look forward to collaborating closely with colleagues across the organization to provide thoughtful, practical legal guidance that enables teams to move forward with confidence, navigate a dynamic policy environment, and execute on strategic priorities. Ardelyx’s mission, vision, and dedication to patients strongly align with my passion for helping patients, and I’m very excited by the opportunity to help support the company’s continued success.”

Prior to joining Ardelyx, Ms. Ettenberg enjoyed a nearly 25-year career at Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), where she held a series of senior leadership roles spanning legal, regulatory, compliance, litigation, and commercialization. In her most recent role, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Ms. Ettenberg led legal support across the organization, advised C-suite executives, built and directed diverse, global teams, facilitated creative risk-mitigation, and drove operational excellence across the U.S. and more than 40 international markets.

Prior to BMS, she practiced law at Goodwin Procter LLP and Heidell, Pittoni, Murphy & Bach, P.C., focusing on pharmaceutical litigation.

Ms. Ettenberg earned a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University magna cum laude and a Juris Doctor from Boston University School of Law. She has also completed specialized programming at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia University.

On Ms. Grammer’s retirement, Raab said, “Working alongside Liz for so long has been a true privilege. Her partnership, insight, and integrity have had a lasting impact on both me and the organization. On behalf of the entire company, I want to express my deepest gratitude for her years of service and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company’s pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of IBSRELA for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx works with its partners to develop and commercialize its products outside of the United States. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Lisa Caperelli

SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

lcaperelli@ardelyx.com

Media Contact:

Lindsey Manuel

Associate Director, Corporate Communications

lmanuel@ardelyx.com