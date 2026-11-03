Arcus Biosciences to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026 in London

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases, announced that its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK. The fireside chat will take place on Monday, November 16th, 2026, at 5:00pm GMT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the Arcus Biosciences website at www.arcusbio.com. A replay will be available following the live event.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Founded in 2015, Arcus pairs proven biology with exceptional chemistry to create medicines that deliver meaningful improvements for patients. The company has advanced two oncology programs to Phase 3 clinical trials, including casdatifan, a HIF-2α inhibitor for clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and quemliclustat, a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor for pancreatic cancer. Arcus is also applying its small-molecule, medicinal chemistry and antibody capabilities to expand into immunology. Every program is held to the highest standard: outperform the current standard of care. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Source: Arcus Biosciences

Investor Inquiries

Pia Eaves

VP of Investor Relations & Strategy

(617) 459-2006

peaves@arcusbio.com

Media Inquiries

Holli Kolkey

VP of Corporate Affairs

(650) 922-1269

hkolkey@arcusbio.com

Maryam Bassiri

Director, Corporate Affairs

(510) 406-8520

mbassiri@arcusbio.com