Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants - March 24, 2026

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer and inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted two new employees options to purchase a total of 7,050 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $21.41, which was the closing price on March 23, 2026, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 3,550 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of its late-stage portfolio of first- and/or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has advanced multiple investigational medicines into registrational clinical trials including casdatifan, a HIF-2a inhibitor for clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and quemliclustat, a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor for pancreatic cancer. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Inducement PR

Source: Arcus Biosciences

Investor & Media Inquiries:

Holli Kolkey

VP of Corporate Communications

(650) 922-1269

hkolkey@arcusbio.com

Maryam Bassiri

Director, Corporate Affairs

(510) 406-8520

mbassiri@arcusbio.com