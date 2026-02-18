Arcturus Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on March 3, 2026

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ARCT #ClinicalTrial--Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a commercial messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of liver and respiratory rare disease therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 after the market close on Tuesday, March 3 and will also host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 3, 2026.

Arcturus Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic: 1-800-274-8461

International: 1-203-518-9814

Conference ID: ARCTURUS

Webcast: Link

