Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Receives Termination Notice of the Proposed Business Combination with Roosevelt Resources

DALLAS, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc .® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative wellness products, today announced that on December 24, 2025, it received a notice from Roosevelt Resources, LP, terminating the Securities Exchange Agreement between Arcadia and Roosevelt dated December 4, 2024, pursuant to the terms of the agreement. The agreement provided for a proposed business combination transaction between the two companies.

“In light of these circumstances, Arcadia will resume the process of evaluating strategic alternatives in order to create value for our shareholders.” said T.J. Schaefer, CEO of Arcadia.

Schaefer continued, “Over the last two-and-a-half years, we have streamlined our operations, significantly reduced our operating expenses and grown the Zola® coconut water brand while avoiding the use of long-term debt. We continue to own approximately 2.7 million shares of Above Food Ingredients Inc. common stock and believe we are entitled to additional consideration and compensation relating to our May 2024 sale of GoodWheatTM. We believe these assets, along with our Nasdaq public listing and our Zola business, should make Arcadia an attractive candidate for a merger or other strategic transaction.”

Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demands for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

