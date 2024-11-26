SUBSCRIBE
Arbutus to Participate in H.C Wainwright @ Home Virtual Fireside Chat

November 26, 2024 
WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), (“Arbutus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop a functional cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) infection, today announced that the Company will participate in the virtual H.C Wainwright @ Home fireside chat series taking place on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 11:00 am ET.

To access the live webcast of the fireside chat, please visit: https://investor.arbutusbio.com/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arbutus website for a limited time after the event.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics with distinct mechanisms of action, which can potentially be combined to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV). Arbutus believes the key to success in developing a functional cure involves suppressing HBV DNA, reducing surface antigen, and boosting HBV-specific immune responses. Arbutus’ pipeline of internally developed, proprietary compounds includes an RNAi therapeutic, imdusiran (AB-729), and an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, AB-101. Imdusiran has achieved meaningful functional cure rates in patients with cHBV when administered as combination therapy. Plans are underway to advance imdusiran into a Phase 2b clinical trial. AB-101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

Lisa M. Caperelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 215-206-1822
Email: lcaperelli@arbutusbio.com

