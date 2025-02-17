Aramis Biotechnologies and the Biologics Manufacturing Centre Announce a Partnership

Agreement on Formulation and Finish of a Virus-Like Particle Vaccine for Phase 1 and 2 Clinical Trials

MONTREAL and QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Aramis Biotechnologies Inc. (“Aramis”), Quebec City-based company specialized in plant-based biomanufacturing of innovative vaccines, and the Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC), a non-for-profit organization dedicated to manufacturing essential biopharmaceutical solutions, are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic agreement.

This partnership will leverage the expertise of both organizations to ensure the efficient formulation and finish of clinical materials for Aramis’ seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, a product with the potential to enhance protection against the virus among high-risk populations.

Under the terms of the agreement, BMC will provide formulation and finish services for vials of Aramis’ vaccine candidate in preparation for its upcoming Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the inaugural partnership between Aramis and BMC, combining cutting-edge science with manufacturing excellence to support clinical development success.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with BMC as our partner for the formulation and finish of our clinical materials,” said Frédéric Ors, Co-founder and CEO of Aramis. “This partnership aligns with Aramis’ business model of leveraging the best the best skills and capabilities available through partners for the production of its vaccines. It highlights the strength and diversity of Canada’s vaccine production ecosystem and its capacity to respond to potential pandemics. With this first collaboration, we can rely on a synergy of expertise and a shared commitment to collaboration and quality across our organizations.”

Isabelle Caron, President and Chief Executive Officer of BMC, emphasized the importance of this collaboration:

“We are excited to partner with Aramis Biotechnologies to support the formulation and finish of their influenza vaccine candidate. This partnership aligns seamlessly with BMC’s mission to foster Canadian biopharmaceutical innovation and improve access to cutting-edge health solutions. Together, we are building a strong and resilient local life sciences ecosystem equipped to address today’s and tomorrow’s public health challenges.”

About Aramis Biotechnologies

Based in Quebec City, Aramis Biotechnologies is a Canadian company founded in 2023 that specializes in plant-based production of innovative vaccines. As a majority employee-owned company, our ambition is to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to current and future public health challenges. The Aramis’ team is grateful for the support from Innovation, Sciences and Economic Development Canada, from the City of Quebec and from its group of private investors.

About the Biologics Manufacturing Centre

Located in Ville Mont-Royal, the Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) is a non-for-profit organization dedicated to the production of innovative biological solutions. Its mission is to facilitate access to high-quality, affordable, and sustainable biological therapies while fostering innovation in rare and infectious diseases. BMC is committed to building a robust and collaborative ecosystem to strengthen resilience against emerging health threats and promote health equity.

