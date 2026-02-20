Aquestive Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data on Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) Sublingual Film at the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting

Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film achieved clinically relevant epinephrine plasma concentrations without diastolic blood pressure dip





WARREN, N.J., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) (“Aquestive” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, today announced that multiple poster presentations highlighting results from the investigational use of its product candidate Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, will be featured at the 2026 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting. The meeting will take place February 27-March 2, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA.

“We are pleased to present additional clinical data at AAAAI highlighting Anaphylm’s differentiated profile,” said Daniel Barber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive. “These results build on our work to date, which is substantial and underscores Anaphylm’s potential to deliver clinically meaningful outcomes while offering an easy-to-carry alternative to injectable epinephrine. Designed to address the practical and psychological barriers that have prevented consistent epinephrine carriage and use for decades, Anaphylm has the potential to transform anaphylaxis management. Allergy patients need continued innovation designed to overcome well-understood preparedness and treatment barriers.”

“A dip in diastolic blood pressure after treating anaphylaxis with epinephrine is a serious clinical concern,” said Matthew Greenhawt, MD, MBA, MSc, lead author of one of the poster presentations. “Our data show no diastolic blood pressure dip following sublingual administration of Anaphylm – a clinically notable finding that advances our understanding of sublingually delivered epinephrine’s impact on hemodynamic response when treating anaphylaxis.”

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Poster Title: Epinephrine Plasma Concentration and Hemodynamic Threshold Response Following Sublingual Epinephrine Administration

Poster Number: 610

Poster Session: Anaphylaxis and Venom Allergy

Presentation Time: Sunday March 1st, 9:45 am - 10:45 am

Lead Author: Matthew Greenhawt, MD, MBA, MSc

Poster Title: Novel Sublingual Epinephrine Is Not Associated with a Diastolic Blood Pressure Dip

Poster Number: 611

Poster Session: Anaphylaxis and Venom Allergy

Presentation Time: Sunday March 1st, 9:45 am - 10:45 am

Lead Author: Gary Slatko, MD

The abstracts are available online at annualmeeting.acaai.org, as well as on the Company’s website on the Scientific Events page of the Investor section.

About Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) Sublingual Film

Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film is a polymer matrix-based epinephrine prodrug product candidate. Anaphylm is similar in size to a postage stamp, weighs less than an ounce, and begins to dissolve on contact. No water or swallowing is required for administration. The packaging for Anaphylm is thinner and smaller than an average credit card, can be carried in a phone or wallet, and is designed to withstand weather excursions such as exposure to rain and/or sunlight. If approved by the Unites States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Anaphylm would be the first and only oral medication for the rescue treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The Anaphylm trade name for AQST-109 has been conditionally approved by the FDA. Final approval of the Anaphylm proprietary name is conditioned on FDA approval of the product candidate.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. The worldwide leader in delivering trusted, quality medications on oral film, Aquestive operates as both a developer of its own proprietary products and a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for licensees, with its headquarters in New Jersey and U.S.-based manufacturing facilities in Indiana. The Company has four commercialized products marketed by its licensees across six continents using proprietary, best-in-class technologies like PharmFilm®. Aquestive's AdrenaVerse™ platform contains a library of more than 20 epinephrine prodrugs enabling the pursuit of various potential allergy and dermatological indications. The Company is advancing Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and AQST-108 (epinephrine prodrug) topical gel for various potential dermatological conditions, including alopecia areata. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

