Aquestive Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) (“Aquestive” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, announced today that the management team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in September 2025 as follows:

Cantor Healthcare Conference: fireside chat at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, September 4 th and available to host investor meetings September 3 rd and 4 th

and available to host investor meetings September 3 and 4 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: available to host investor meetings on September 5 th

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investor Conference: presentation at 10:00 am ET on Tuesday, September 9th and available to host investor meetings September 8th and 9th



A webcast of the fireside chat at the Cantor Healthcare Conference and presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investor Conference will be available under the “Events and Presentation” page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.aquestive.com.

About Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

Aquestive is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. We are developing orally administered products to deliver complex molecules, providing novel alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard of care therapies. Aquestive has four commercialized products marketed by the Company’s licensees in the U.S. and around the world and is the exclusive manufacturer of these licensed products. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven drug development and commercialization capabilities. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product candidate for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and an early-stage epinephrine prodrug topical gel product candidate for various possible dermatology conditions including alopecia area. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

