Aptevo to Participate in March 2025 Conferences

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR® and ADAPTIR-FLEX® platform technologies, today announced that the Company is participating in two conferences in March, as follows:

The 37th Annual Roth Conference March 16-18, 2025 in Dana Point, CA. Aptevo will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Jonathan Aschoff while onsite.

The conference will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from approximately 450 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors

Bio-Europe Springtime Partnering Event March 17-19, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

The event brings together almost 4,000 attendees, facilitates relationship building and meetings between and among companies across the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has two clinical candidates. Mipletamig is currently being evaluated in RAINIER, a Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of frontline acute myeloid leukemia in combination with standard-of-care venetoclax + azacitidine. Mipletamig has received orphan drug designation (“orphan status”) for AML according to the Orphan Drug Act. ALG.APV-527, a bispecific conditional 4-1BB agonist, only active upon simultaneous binding to 4-1BB and 5T4, is being co-developed with Alligator Bioscience and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumor types likely to express 5T4. The Company has three pre-clinical candidates with different mechanisms of action designed to target a range of solid tumors. All pipeline candidates were created from two proprietary platforms, ADAPTIR® and ADAPTIR-FLEX® The Aptevo mission is to improve treatment outcomes and transform the lives of cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

