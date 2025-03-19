Applied Therapeutics Appoints Todd F. Baumgartner, MD, MPH as Chief Regulatory Officer

Dr. Baumgartner will advance Applied’s preparation for upcoming regulatory interactions

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating transformative treatments for rare disease, today announced the appointment of Todd F. Baumgartner, MD, MPH as Chief Regulatory Officer. Dr. Baumgartner will serve as part of the Company’s executive leadership team and will be responsible for leading Applied’s global regulatory strategy.

Dr. Baumgartner joins Applied as an accomplished global drug development leader with over 35 years of experience in senior regulatory, clinical development, and medical affairs roles. He has held a diverse set of leadership roles over the course of his career, notably leading a total of 12 New Drug Applications and marketing authorizations through their approvals.

“We are delighted to welcome Todd to Applied as we continue to prepare for regulatory interactions regarding govorestat,” said John H. Johnson, Executive Chairman of Applied Therapeutics. “We believe that Todd’s wealth of development experience and strong track record with regulators will be valuable to Applied as we remain committed to our mission of addressing the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases.”

“I have been passionate about advancing important medical breakthroughs through clinical and regulatory development throughout my career, and I am excited to join Applied at this important time,” said Dr. Baumgartner. “I look forward to working with the Applied team as we seek to advance govorestat for the potential treatment of rare diseases.”

Prior to joining Applied, Dr. Baumgartner served as Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance and Biometrics at Ovid Therapeutics from 2020 through 2024, where he oversaw multiple development functions for several pipeline programs, including Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Biometrics, Program Management and Quality Assurance, and served briefly as acting Chief Medical Officer. Prior to that, Dr. Baumgartner served as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Acorda Therapeutics, where he led the Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Operations organizations, heading up the regulatory development and garnering regulatory marketing approvals in the US and Europe for Inbrija™ for Parkinson’s OFF episodes. Previously, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Purdue Pharma and, earlier in his career, held various leadership positions of increasing responsibility at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Dr. Baumgartner obtained an MPH from the University of California-Berkeley, an MD from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a BA from Duke University.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in rare diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, govorestat, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Classic Galactosemia, Sorbitol Dehydrogenase (SORD) Deficiency and PMM2-congenital disorder glycosylation (CDG).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding the strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “predicts” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

