Applied DNA Abstracts Selected for Poster Presentations Showcasing LineaDNA and LineaIVT Platforms at Upcoming mRNA and CAR T Industry Conferences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on providing nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics industries, announced that members of its business development and technical teams will be in attendance at upcoming industry conferences and present posters that underscore the Company's flexible nucleic acid production solutions designed to meet critical unmet needs for the manufacture of advanced biotherapeutics:

4 th Annual mRNA Process Development and CMC Summit (Boston, September 23-25) Title : Fast-tracking mRNA Medicines: a synthetic DNA platform to optimize mRNA production Authors : Atsuko Sangria 1 , Aaron Chung 2 , and Yuhua Sun 2 Poster session date/time: Wednesday, September 24, at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Poster: link



Also at the mRNA conference, Applied DNA will feature its IVT Discovery Kit, a powerful platform for evaluating and optimizing in vitro transcription (IVT). Meet our teams and discover for yourself how the Company's advanced solutions enable rapid, high-efficiency mRNA production, or request a Kit here.

10 th Annual CAR-TCR Summit (Boston, September 23-26) Title : CD123-specific CAR-T Cells Produced by Synthetic LineaDNA™-based piggyBac Transposon System - Initiation of Phase I Clinical Trial in Patients with AML Authors : Jan Vydra 3 , Martin Mucha 3 , Iva Kaštánková 3 , Martin Štach 3 , Petr Lesný 3 , Finly Philip 2 ,

Clay Shorrock 2 , Brian Viscount 2 , and Pavel Otáhal 3 Poster session date/time: Tuesday, September 23, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Poster: link



Footnotes:

1Research partner

2LineaRx, an Applied DNA Sciences company

3Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, Prague, Czechia

About LineaDNA™ and LineaIVT™ Platforms

The LineaDNA platform is a proprietary, cell-free DNA production system that uses a large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) process. This technology allows for the rapid and efficient production of high-fidelity synthetic DNA without the use of living cells. The resulting DNA can be used in the manufacturing of various biotherapeutics, serve as the starting material for mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, and as a critical component of IVDs.

The LineaIVT platform is an integrated system that combines the Company's LineaDNA and LineaRNAP technologies, the latter a next-generation RNAP engineered with a patented DNA-binding domain that Applied DNA believes results in high mRNA yields and reduced double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) contamination, a common problematic byproduct produced during mRNA production. This innovative platform simplifies the mRNA production workflow, resulting in a streamlined production process with fewer impurities than traditional methods.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company focused on providing nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics industries. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, LineaRx, Inc., the Company is commercializing its LineaDNA™, LineaRNAP™, and LineaIVT™ platforms to enable the manufacture of next-generation nucleic acid-based therapies.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA's future plans, projections, strategies, and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and projections about future events and future trends affecting our business and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including statements regarding its goal to position the Company for long-term growth and value creation and the potential to achieve that goal, including the future success of its LineaDNA, LineaRNAP and LineaIVT technologies. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net losses, limited financial resources, unknown future ability to remain compliant with all Nasdaq listing standards, unknown future demand for its biotherapeutics products and services, the unknown amount of revenues and profits that will result from its technologies, the fact that there has never been therapeutic clinical trial material and/or a commercial drug product produced utilizing its technologies, as well as various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA's SEC reports and filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 17, 2024, Forms 10-Q filed on February 13, 2025, May 15, 2025, and August 14, 2025, and other reports it files with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

Investor Relations contact: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com

Web: www.adnas.com

X: APDN

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire