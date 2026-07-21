Applied Biologics Initiates Multi-Center Real-World Outcomes Study of XWRAP® Across Chronic Wound Types

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the initiation of a multi-center retrospective real-world outcomes study evaluating the clinical performance of XWRAP® in routine wound care practice.

The study will collect and analyze de-identified historical electronic medical record data from participating wound care centers across the United States to evaluate real-world outcomes following treatment with XWRAP. The study is designed to include multiple chronic wound types, including diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), venous leg ulcers (VLUs), pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and selected surgical wounds. The protocol calls for a sponsor-initiated, multi-site retrospective cohort study using existing de-identified electronic medical record data from participating wound centers, with analyses including healing outcomes, time to wound closure, number of applications, recurrence, adverse events, and cost-to-close.

The study is intended to generate real-world evidence supporting the use of XWRAP across diverse patient populations commonly encountered in routine clinical practice. Unlike prospective randomized clinical trials, retrospective analyses evaluate outcomes achieved during everyday patient care, providing insight into product performance across broader patient populations and clinical settings. The protocol anticipates participation by approximately 10–15 high-volume wound care centers and is designed to support peer-reviewed publications, scientific presentations, and future reimbursement and regulatory evidence generation.

“Randomized controlled trials remain the cornerstone of clinical evidence, but real-world evidence provides an equally important perspective on how products perform in everyday clinical practice,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “By combining prospective clinical trials, translational science, and real-world outcomes research, we are building a comprehensive scientific foundation supporting XWRAP across both chronic wound management and surgical applications.”

Britt continued, “This initiative reflects our long-term commitment to generating high-quality clinical evidence that is meaningful to physicians, healthcare systems, payers, and ultimately patients. We believe real-world evidence will become an increasingly important component of demonstrating clinical value in modern wound care.”

Charles M. Zelen, DPM, FACFAS, President and Medical Director of the Professional Education and Research Institute (PERI), added, “Real-world evidence complements randomized clinical trials by providing insight into outcomes achieved in routine clinical practice. This study is designed to evaluate treatment patterns and healing outcomes across multiple wound types using standardized data collection and statistical analysis, contributing to the growing body of evidence supporting evidence-based wound care.” PERI is serving as the contract research organization responsible for data management, statistical analysis, and medical writing for the study.

Applied Biologics expects the study to support multiple peer-reviewed publications and scientific presentations over the coming years as part of the Company’s ongoing commitment to expanding the clinical evidence supporting XWRAP.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is a placental-derived wound cover used in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures. Applied Biologics continues to expand the scientific and clinical evidence supporting XWRAP through prospective randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, peer-reviewed publications, real-world evidence studies, and ongoing clinical research.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine.

Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding clinical research, real-world evidence generation, publication plans, regulatory activities, reimbursement initiatives, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC molly.murphy@appliedbiologics.com