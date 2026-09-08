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Press Releases

Applied BioCode Announces Distribution Agreement with Henry Schein

September 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

Partnership Expands Access to the BioCode® MDx-3000 System for Hospitals and Reference Laboratories



SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalDiagnostics--Applied BioCode today announced a distribution agreement with Henry Schein, a leading provider of healthcare products and services, to expand the availability of its BioCode® MDx-3000 System and comprehensive molecular diagnostics menu.

The BioCode® MDx-3000 is an automated, high-throughput multiplex molecular diagnostic platform designed to support high-complexity clinical laboratories. Its testing menu includes upper respiratory and gastrointestinal infection panels, with a customizable menu option, enabling laboratories to deliver accurate, cost-effective, and efficient molecular diagnostic testing.

Through this agreement, Henry Schein will distribute the MDx-3000 System and its associated assays to hospitals, health systems, and reference laboratories nationwide, helping broaden access to advanced molecular diagnostic capabilities.

"Applied BioCode is excited to partner with Henry Schein as we continue expanding our presence in hospitals and reference laboratories across the United States," said Jim Leigh, Sr. Vice President of Sales. "Henry Schein's extensive laboratory distribution network makes them an ideal partner to help bring our innovative molecular diagnostic solutions to more clinical laboratories."

Applied BioCode remains committed to advancing molecular diagnostics through innovative technologies that improve laboratory workflows and deliver accurate, reliable, and actionable results for healthcare providers and patients.

About Applied BioCode

Applied BioCode is a leading provider of molecular diagnostic solutions, focused on developing innovative technologies that empower clinical laboratories, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient care.

To learn more about Applied BioCode's molecular diagnostic solutions, visit:

https://www.apbiocode.com/products/.


Contacts

Applied BioCode
communications@apbiocode.com

Southern California Collaboration
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