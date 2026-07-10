Apotex to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 12, 2026

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Apotex Health Corp. ("Apotex") (TSX: APTX) today announced that it will issue a press release with its first quarter Fiscal 2027 financial results on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET. Apotex will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.apotex.com/events-and-presentations. The call can also be accessed live by dialing 416-945-7677 locally or 1-888-699-1199 toll-free from North America.

Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on Apotex's website.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

Learn more at www.apotex.com.

For investor inquiries, contact ir@apotex.com.

SOURCE Apotex Inc.