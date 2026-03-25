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Apotex Expands Canadian Ophthalmology Portfolio with Health Canada’s Approval of CLOBIVIS™ (Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.05%)

March 25, 2026 | 
1 min read

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Apotex Inc. ("Apotex" or the "Company"), the largest Canadian-based global pharmaceutical company, today announced that Health Canada has approved CLOBIVIS™ (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05%), indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and pain following cataract surgery.[1]

Licensed from Formosa, CLOBIVIS is formulated using nanoparticle technology to deliver a uniform, ophthalmic suspension. Its approval marks a meaningful enhancement to Apotex's growing ophthalmology portfolio and reinforces the Company's commitment to expanding access to treatment options for Canadian patients.

"As a Force for Health, Apotex seeks to ensure patients have access to innovative treatments," said Martin Arès, President, Apotex Canada and Rest of World (ROW). "The approval of CLOBIVIS is another milestone in broadening the availability of ophthalmology medicines through strategic partnerships that support ophthalmic care for Canadians, and it reflects our Journey of Health Strategy to expand access to new therapies."

Healthcare professionals should refer to the complete Product Monograph for detailed information on warnings, precautions, adverse reactions, and patient monitoring requirements.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

Learn more at www.apotex.com.

[1] Product Monograph: https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00083880.PDF

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apotex-expands-canadian-ophthalmology-portfolio-with-health-canadas-approval-of-clobivis-clobetasol-propionate-ophthalmic-suspension-0-05-302723971.html

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

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