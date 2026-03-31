Apotex announces leadership changes

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex, the Canadian-based global health company, today announced key changes to its executive leadership structure designed to strengthen its long-term strategic direction and accelerate the company's next phase of growth.

Allan Oberman has decided to step down as CEO of Apotex. As part of this transition, Allan will resume his role as a member of the Board of Apotex, where he will continue to oversee the company's strategic priorities and long-range planning. Since 2023, Mr. Oberman has been President and CEO of Apotex.

At the same time, Jeff Watson has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Watson returns to the business and will assume full responsibility for leading Apotex's global operations, driving the company's business strategy, operational performance, and growth agenda. He has been a leader at Apotex for more than 20 years, including as President and CEO from 2018 to 2023. In June 2023, he became a member of Apotex's Board of Directors and continued to oversee the business strategy in that role.

"Allan's deep industry expertise and strong leadership have been instrumental in shaping Apotex's strategic direction," said Aaron Davenport, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director at SK Capital Partners, LP. "As a member of the Board of Directors, he will continue to be engaged in the company's Journey of Health strategy. We are also thrilled to welcome Jeff back to Apotex as our CEO. His track record of delivering results, combined with his commitment to patient access and industry innovation, makes him the ideal leader to lead the future operations and growth of the company."

These leadership changes are effective immediately.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

Learn more about us at www.apotex.com.

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SOURCE Apotex Inc.