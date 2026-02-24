Apogee Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 9:10 a.m. E.T. Management will also attend the UBS Biotech Summit Miami, Catalyst for Change on Monday, March 9, 2026, and the Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat at the TD Cowen Conference will be available via the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Apogee Therapeutics website.

About Apogee

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis (AD), asthma, Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. Zumilokibart (APG777), the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets, as well as asthma. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit https://apogeetherapeutics.com.

