SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Apogee Therapeutics to Participate at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

February 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. E.T.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Apogee Therapeutics website.

About Apogee
Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis (AD), asthma, Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. Zumilokibart (APG777), the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets, as well as asthma. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit https://apogeetherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:
Noel Kurdi
VP, Investor Relations
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.
noel.kurdi@apogeetherapeutics.com

Media Contact:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com


Northern California Massachusetts Events
Apogee Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo showing male and female server engineers working on laptop in data center
Job Trends
10 Companies Hiring IT Professionals Now
January 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of female scientist in laboratory entering notes on computer
Job Trends
12 Companies Hiring R&D Professionals Now
January 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner