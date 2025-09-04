Apnimed to Highlight AD109 and the Burden of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) at World Sleep Congress 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a pharmaceutical company building the industry-leading portfolio of first-in-class oral drugs that address the root causes of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced multiple upcoming oral and poster presentations at the World Sleep Congress, which will take place September 5-10, 2025, in Singapore. The presentations will highlight AD109, the company's lead investigational once-daily oral therapy for OSA, which recently reported two Phase 3 trials, LunAIRo and SynAIRgy, as well as results from the SHINE survey of US adults highlighting the significant real-world impact and burden of OSA.

Apnimed World Sleep 2025 Presentation Details:

Oral Presentations

Title: "A combination of antimuscarinic agents with selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors to treat OSA"



Session Title: S-01: Pharmacotherapy of obstructive sleep apnea in 2025



Session Date: Monday, September 8, 2025



Presentation Time: 9:18 AM - 9:34 AM SGT



Location: Hall 406C

Title: "Targeting upper airway muscle dysfunction in OSA: A new frontier in treatment"



Session Title: S-42: Revolutionizing personalized medicine in OSA: Exploring new treatment modalities



Session Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025



Presentation Time: 9:50 AM - 10:06 AM SGT



Location: Hall 406C

Poster Presentations

Title: "Impact of Obstructive Sleep Apnea on Daily Life by Disease Severity Level: Analysis from the SHINE Survey"



Session Title: Poster abstract group 1



Session Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025



Presentation Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM SGT



Poster Board Number: 369

Title: "Unmasking Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Estimated Prevalence and Impact in the United States"



Session Title: Poster abstract group 2



Session Date: Monday, September 8, 2025



Presentation Time: 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM SGT



Poster Board Number: 364

Title: "Demographic and Baseline Disease Characteristics of SynAIRgy: A Phase 3 Trial of Aroxybutynin and Atomoxetine (AD109) in Obstructive Sleep Apnea"



Session Title: Poster abstract group 3



Session Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025



Presentation Time: 4:45 PM to 5:45 PM SGT



Poster Board Number: 379

Title: "The SHINE Survey: Uncovering Gender Differences in Psychosocial Burden of Obstructive Sleep Apnea"



Session Title: Poster abstract group 3



Session Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025



Presentation Time: 4:45 PM to 5:45 PM SGT



Poster Board Number: 346

Title: "Real-world Incremental Economic Burden of Fatigue among Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the Medicare Fee-for-Service Population"



Session Title: Poster abstract group 3



Session Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025



Presentation Time: 4:45 PM to 5:45 PM SGT



Poster Board Number: 358

About AD109



AD109 is designed to be the first pharmacological treatment to improve oxygenation during sleep by directly addressing the neuromuscular root cause of upper airway collapse in people with obstructive sleep apnea. It is a first-in-class anti-apneic neuromuscular modulator, combining aroxybutynin, a novel antimuscarinic, and atomoxetine, a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (NRI). Their combined pharmacological synergy targets the underlying neuromuscular root cause of OSA. AD109 is an investigational, once-daily pill taken at bedtime that is designed to lower the complexity of intervention and may help more people benefit from effective, restorative sleep. In a disease characterized by complex and invasive treatment options, AD109 may be a simple solution to help improve oxygenation and wellbeing for people living with OSA.

About Obstructive Sleep Apnea



Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a serious, chronic sleep-related breathing disease in which the upper airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, leading to intermittent oxygen deprivation. It is caused by two overlapping mechanisms: neuromuscular dysfunction during sleep and predisposing anatomic abnormalities. OSA affects individuals across all walks of life, impacting both males and females of all age groups, ethnicities, and weight classes, including those with or without obesity. An estimated more than 80 million people in the United States and nearly one billion people worldwide suffer from OSA. Up to 80% of people living with OSA are undiagnosed and therefore untreated.

An individual with OSA can experience hundreds of sleep apnea events in a single night, each one reducing the blood oxygen levels and negatively impacting cellular functions vital to normal health and function. Failure to effectively treat OSA increases the risk of serious long-term health consequences, including cardiovascular disease, neurocognitive impairment, metabolic dysfunction, and early mortality. Yet, the majority of those diagnosed with OSA refuse, abandon, or underutilize treatment. Currently, no available pharmacological treatments directly address the underlying neuromuscular dysfunction that is present in OSA.

About Apnimed



Apnimed is a privately held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, dedicated to transforming the treatment landscape for sleep-related breathing diseases. We believe the introduction of simple, once-nightly oral drugs may dramatically expand diagnosis and the reach of treatment for people with OSA. OSA, like other common chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension, would benefit from having multiple drugs with differing mechanisms to more fully address the heterogeneity of disease pathophysiology. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and help more people get the oxygen and restorative sleep needed to thrive.

Apnimed is advancing a robust pipeline of oral pharmaceutical product candidates designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA and other chronic sleep-related breathing diseases. Our lead candidate, AD109, could become the catalyst for a new oral treatment paradigm for OSA that has been historically limited to cumbersome devices or invasive surgeries. Apnimed is also developing several therapies as part of its joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science. Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:



media@apnimed.com



Investor Contact:



ir@apnimed.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apnimed-to-highlight-ad109-and-the-burden-of-obstructive-sleep-apnea-osa-at-world-sleep-congress-2025-302544440.html

SOURCE Apnimed, Inc.