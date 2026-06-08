Apnimed Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Executive Kevin R. Lind as Chief Executive Officer to Implement Next Phase of Growth Strategy

Mr. Lind succeeds Company founder Lawrence G. Miller, MD, who is transitioning to Vice Chair of the Board

Mr. Lind brings significant prior CEO, commercial, financial and capital markets experience, including leading Longboard Pharmaceuticals to an acquisition by H. Lundbeck A/S for $2.6B, to support Apnimed's evolution to a potential commercial-stage company

Paul Sekhri joins Apnimed's board as Chair of the Board of Directors, succeeding Mr. Lind, who will continue to serve as an executive member on the Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed Inc., a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel oral therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced the appointment of Kevin Lind as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective June 2, 2026, as part of a planned leadership transition. He succeeds Company founder Lawrence "Larry" G. Miller, MD, who has served as CEO since 2018 and will transition to Vice Chair of the Board. Mr. Lind brings over 25 years of biopharmaceutical experience to the CEO role and has served as Chairperson of the Apnimed Board since March 2025. Paul Sekhri has been appointed independent Chair of the Apnimed Board of Directors, succeeding Mr. Lind, who will continue to serve as a director on the Board following his appointment as CEO.

Most recently, Mr. Lind co-founded Longboard Pharmaceuticals and served as Longboard's President and CEO through its acquisition by Lundbeck for $2.6B. He will lead Apnimed as the company builds its capabilities towards a potential commercialization of AD109 for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), which is now in the regulatory phase of development in the U.S.

"I am honored to lead Apnimed at such a critical moment and look forward to working with the team to make a meaningful difference for people living with OSA. In just a few years, the Company has evolved into an exciting late-stage pharmaceutical company built around its lead asset, AD109, which I believe represents a compelling opportunity to address a significant unmet need in OSA. With the AD109 New Drug Application (NDA) now submitted and a potential PDUFA target action date expected in the first quarter of 2027, we are progressing commercial readiness for this important asset," said Mr. Lind. "On behalf of the Company and the Board, I would like to thank Larry for his vision, leadership and dedication in building Apnimed and advancing AD109 to this important stage of development. We look forward to benefiting from his continued guidance and contributions as Vice Chair of the Board."

"It has been a privilege to lead Apnimed from its inception to this important stage of development," said Dr. Miller. "With the AD109 NDA now submitted and the Company preparing for its potential commercialization, I believe this is the right time for Kevin to assume the CEO role. He brings extensive biopharmaceutical leadership and commercial experience, which, combined with his knowledge of Apnimed from his service as Board Chair, gives me the utmost confidence in his ability to lead the Company through its next chapter of growth and value creation. I look forward to working closely with Kevin and the Board to ensure a seamless transition and continuing to serve the Company as Vice Chair of the Board."

In addition, Paul Sekhri has been appointed independent Chair of the Apnimed Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Lind. Mr. Sekhri has more than 35 years of experience in the life sciences industry and has a strong track record as an executive and board member of publicly traded and commercial-stage companies, including as Chairman of Longboard. He currently serves as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of vTv Therapeutics.

"The Board is thrilled that Kevin has agreed to transition from Board Chair to CEO," said Mr. Sekhri. "Kevin's deep knowledge of Apnimed, combined with his strategic, operational and commercial experience, make him exceptionally well suited to lead the Company through this next phase. I am pleased to join the Board as independent Chair and look forward to working closely with Kevin, Larry and the rest of the Board as Apnimed advances AD109 through regulatory review and prepares for the potential commercialization of this important new therapeutic approach to treating OSA."

About Kevin Lind



Kevin Lind is the CEO of Apnimed. He previously joined the Apnimed Board of Directors as independent Chair in March 2025. Prior to Apnimed, Mr. Lind co-founded Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company focused on neurological diseases, and served as Longboard's President and Chief Executive Officer from February 2020 to December 2024, when Longboard was acquired by H. Lundbeck A/S. Prior to Longboard, Mr. Lind served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from June 2016 to February 2020. Mr. Lind held various healthcare investing roles at TPG Special Situations Partners from 2009 to 2016 and at TPG from 2006 to 2008. From 2004 to 2006 and from 1998 to 2002, he held various healthcare investment banking roles at Lehman Brothers, Inc. Mr. Lind currently serves on the boards of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. and Cavalry Biosciences, Inc. He previously served on the board of directors of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2020 to 2024 and CEEK Women's Health from 2021 to 2024. Mr. Lind holds a B.S. in biological sciences from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management.

About Paul Sekhri



Paul Sekhri has over 35 years of experience in the life science Industry. His experience encompasses senior management in large corporate pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as private equity and venture capital. Mr. Sekhri is currently Chairman, President and CEO of vTv Therapeutics, Inc. From 2019 until 2022, he was President and CEO of eGenesis, Inc. From 2015 until 2018 Mr. Sekhri served as President and CEO of Lycera Corp. Prior to this, he served as Senior Vice President, Integrated Care for Sanofi from April 2014 through January2015. Previously, he served as Group Executive Vice President, Global Business Development and Chief Strategy Officer for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. Prior to joining Teva, he spent five years as Operating Partner and Head of the Biotechnology Operating Group at TPG Biotech, the life sciences venture capital arm of TPG Capital. From 2004-2009, Mr. Sekhri was Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to founding Cerimon, Mr. Sekhri was President and Chief Business Officer of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Previously, Mr. Sekhri spent five years at Novartis as Senior Vice President, and Head of Global Search and Evaluation, Business Development and Licensing for Novartis Pharma AG.

Mr. Sekhri has served on more than 40 public and private company boards. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors at Veeva Systems Inc., Kayothera Inc., and Deep Genomics, Inc. He is also Chairman of the Board at Resolution Therapeutics Ltd., and Executive Chairman of Violet Therapeutics, Inc.

Beyond the life sciences sector, Mr. Sekhri is deeply engaged in the arts. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Young Concert Artists, a 65-year-old nonprofit dedicated to identifying and nurturing emerging classical musicians. He is also a member of the Advisory Council of the New York Philharmonic, and previously served on the Board of the Metropolitan Opera for five years.

About AD109



AD109 is investigational and is designed to be the first potential pharmacological treatment to improve oxygenation during sleep and target the neuromuscular root cause of upper airway collapse in people with OSA. It is a potentially first-in-class combination of aroxybutynin, a novel antimuscarinic, and atomoxetine, a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (NRI). AD109 is a once-daily oral pill taken at bedtime that is designed to lower the complexity of intervention and may help more people benefit from effective, restorative sleep. In a disease characterized by complex and invasive treatment options, AD109, if approved, may offer a convenient oral solution to help improve oxygenation and health for people living with OSA.

About Obstructive Sleep Apnea



OSA is a serious, chronic sleep-related breathing disease in which the upper airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, leading to intermittent oxygen deprivation. It is caused by two overlapping mechanisms: neuromuscular dysfunction during sleep and predisposing anatomic abnormalities. OSA affects individuals across all walks of life, impacting both males and females of all age groups, ethnicities, and weight classes, including those with or without obesity. An estimated 80 million people in the United States and one billion people worldwide suffer from OSA.

An individual with OSA can experience hundreds of sleep apnea events in a single night, each one reducing the blood oxygen levels and negatively impacting cellular functions vital to normal health and function. Failure to effectively treat OSA increases the risk of serious long-term health consequences, including cardiovascular, neurocognitive and cardiometabolic damage and heightened mortality. Yet, many patients diagnosed with OSA remain untreated.

About Apnimed



Apnimed is a privately held late stage clinical pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel oral therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases. We believe the introduction of once-nightly oral drugs has the potential to expand diagnosis and the reach of treatment for people with OSA. We believe that people with OSA would benefit from having multiple drugs with differing mechanisms to more fully address the heterogeneity of OSA's disease pathophysiology. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and help more people get the oxygen and restorative sleep needed to thrive.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Apnimed is advancing its product candidate, AD109, designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA. We believe that AD109 could become the catalyst for a new oral treatment paradigm for OSA that has been historically limited to cumbersome devices or invasive surgeries. AD109 has completed two Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe OSA, including the SynAIRgy study, with results published in a peer-reviewed journal. Apnimed has submitted its New Drug Application (NDA) for AD109 to the FDA. Based on FDA feedback, Apnimed expects a potential PDUFA target action date in the first quarter of 2027, subject to FDA acceptance of the NDA for review.

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SOURCE Apnimed, Inc.