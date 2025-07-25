SUBSCRIBE
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on July 31, 2025, to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

July 25, 2025 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the live call by phone, please pre-register for the call here. A live audio webcast of the event and accompanying slides may also be accessed through the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis 
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Neil Carnahan
neil.carnahan@apellis.com
617.977.5703


Massachusetts Earnings
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc
