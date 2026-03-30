AP Biosciences and Tasly Finalize Amended Collaboration Agreement to Support Global Out-Licensing of AP505 (B1962)

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming cancer therapy through development of innovative bispecific antibodies, today announced the finalization of an amendment to its development collaboration with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co.LTD., establishing a supplementary framework for the anticipated out-licensing of AP505 (B1962) outside the original agreement’s designated Territory (which includes PRC, Hong Kong and Macau under the original License Development and Commercialization Agreement).

AP505 (B1962) has completed a Phase 1 clinical study and is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 trials led by Tasly in-Territory for advanced solid tumors, further supporting its translational potential and advancement toward later-stage development. The amended deal around AP505 (B1962) pairs Tasly’s proven clinical development efficiency in-Territory with AP Biosciences’ global development and partnering strategy, a collaboration structure designed to accelerate AP505 (B1962)’s continued advancement while maximizing its value both in- and ex-Territory, in international markets.

“This amendment reflects the shared commitment between AP Biosciences and Tasly to accelerate the development and commercialization of AP505 (B1962) for patients globally,” said Jeng Her, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AP Biosciences. “By establishing clear and rapid pathways for technology transfer, clinical data sharing, and clinical supply, this agreement enhances our readiness to engage potential partners and progress AP505 (B1962) toward ex-Territory clinical development.”

Under the amended terms, Tasly will support AP Biosciences’ global development and partnering efforts by providing relevant clinical data, regulatory materials, and clinical supply for ex-Territory studies, on a revenue-sharing basis. The agreement also establishes a framework for technology transfer and collaboration with potential third-party partners in ex-Territory.

Locust Walk Partners, LLC, served as the lead financial advisor of the collaboration agreement amendment.

For more information about AP Biosciences and its bispecific antibody pipeline, please visit: https://www.apbioinc.com/en/

About AP505 (B1962)

AP505 (B1962) is a bispecific antibody engineered to target two critical and complementary pathways in cancer biology. By simultaneously binding programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), AP505 (B1962) aims to both release immune suppression on T cells and inhibit tumor-driven angiogenesis, thereby enhancing anti-tumor activity compared to conventional monotherapies. Its symmetric IgG-based fusion protein structure increases manufacturability and stability, and enables purification using standard monoclonal antibody processes, while its dual-pathway mechanism is poised to address major unmet needs in indications such as hepatocellular carcinoma and pMMR colorectal cancer, where single-agent immunotherapies have shown limited efficacy.

About AP Biosciences

AP Biosciences (6945:Taipei) is a Taiwan-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative antibody-based therapies for cancer and other diseases. Applying its proprietary Omni-Mab and T-cube platforms, AP Biosciences is pioneering next generation bispecific antibodies that activate the immune system precisely where it’s needed, for both established and treatment-resistant cancers.

AP Biosciences Contact

Spike Lo

AP Biosciences

pr@apbioinc.com

Media Contact

Mike Tattory

LifeSci Communications

mtattory@lifescicomms.com

