AOM Infusion Among the First to Earn New Immunoglobulin (Ig) Distinction Recognizing Centers of Excellence

New ACHC and IgNS recognition sets a national standard for excellence in immunoglobulin therapy

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AOM Infusion (“AOM”), a leading provider of specialty infusion care and pharmacy services, announced today that it has earned the Distinction in Immunoglobulin (Ig) Therapy from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) in collaboration with the Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS). This distinction is designed to identify immunoglobulin therapy centers of excellence, and AOM is proud to be among the first infusion therapy providers nationwide to receive it.

Developed by ACHC and IgNS, the Distinction in Ig Therapy recognizes infusion therapy providers that demonstrate the highest standards in the delivery of immunoglobulin therapy across all care settings. Grounded in the IgNS Standards of Practice, the distinction reflects a comprehensive, evidence-based framework for the safe, effective, and ethical use of immunoglobulin in the treatment of primary and secondary immunodeficiencies, as well as autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

“This distinction reflects the work we do every day to improve health and enhance lives through clinically rigorous, patient-centered infusion care,” says John Vlahopoulos, Chief Clinical Officer at AOM Infusion. “We pursued the Ig Distinction to align our immunoglobulin therapy program with the most comprehensive standards of practice, ensuring the highest quality care for our patients. This recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to clinical excellence, outcomes, and patient education.”

To earn the Ig Distinction, providers must already hold ACHC Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation or ACHC Infusion Pharmacy Accreditation and demonstrate adherence to an extensive set of clinical, operational, and professional standards. These standards evaluate every aspect of a provider’s immunoglobulin program, including policies for patient acceptance, care planning, and ethical oversight, as well as continuous monitoring of program effectiveness using data to guide care decisions and improve outcomes.

The distinction places a strong emphasis on education and workforce excellence. Providers must provide robust patient and family education, including therapy expectations, billing transparency, medication costs, and access to financial assistance programs. It also establishes rigorous standards for clinician training, ongoing education, and competency assessment, requiring a designated number of pharmacists and nurses to hold IgCP and IgCN certifications.

“The Distinction in Ig Therapy was created to elevate immunoglobulin therapy nationwide by recognizing infusion therapy providers that go beyond baseline accreditation and truly demonstrate their expertise,” says Caroline Girardeau, PharmD, ACHC’s Pharmacy Accreditation Program director. “AOM Infusion was an early adopter, participating in a beta-survey to field test our standards for relevance. This serves to set a new benchmark in immunoglobulin therapy, demonstrating excellence in clinical care, patient education, and training. We are proud to recognize AOM as one of the first providers to earn this distinction.”

“Earning the Distinction in Immunoglobulin Therapy reflects providers’ commitment to safety, efficacy, and optimal patient outcomes,” said Luba Sobolevsky, PharmD, IgCP®, President and CEO of IgNS. “We are proud to recognize AOM as one of the first centers to meet this prestigious recognition of excellence in Ig therapy.”

As immunoglobulin therapies continue to expand in scope and complexity, AOM Infusion remains committed to advancing specialty infusion care through innovation, data-driven decision-making, and adherence to nationally recognized best practices.

For more information about the Ig Distinction, visit: https://achc.org/distinction-in-ig-therapy/.

For more information about AOM Infusion, visit: https://aominfusionrx.com/.

About AOM Infusion

AOM Infusion is a nationally licensed infusion pharmacy with more than 30 years of experience delivering specialty infusion care to patients with complex, chronic conditions. The company provides therapy for more than 80 disease states and is recognized for its clinical excellence and growth, including being named to the Inc. 5000 list and becoming one of the first infusion therapy providers to earn the Immunoglobulin (Ig) Distinction from ACHC and IgNS. AOM Infusion continues to expand its therapy solutions and invest in innovative platforms to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care nationwide.

