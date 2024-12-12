Anumana Joins the American College of Cardiology to Advance AI-Powered Solutions for Detecting Heart Failure

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anumana, a leading AI-driven health technology company, announced a new collaboration with the American College of Cardiology to join its Innovation Program and accelerate the detection and treatment of cardiovascular disease.





The collaboration combines Anumana’s expertise in developing AI-based Software-as-a-Medical Device (SaMD) with ACC’s mission to support and transform patient care, bridging the gap between cutting-edge research and the challenges clinicians face in detecting low ejection fraction (LEF). Anumana’s FDA-cleared ECG-AI™ LEF algorithm, which has been included in the CMS 2025 OPPS final rule, effective January 2025, analyzes standard 12-lead electrocardiogram data to identify LEF – a potential early asymptomatic key indicator of heart failure. The ACC Innovation Program and its network of cardiology experts will help Anumana optimize the integration of this algorithm into clinical workflows.

“Joining the ACC Innovation Program provides a unique opportunity to bring Anumana’s state-of-the-art AI technology into closer alignment with clinical practice,” said Maulik Nanavaty, CEO of Anumana. “Collaborating with ACC’s industry experts and leading physicians will help us to further our commitment to developing evidence-based, AI solutions that fit into everyday practice, ultimately improving patient outcomes and addressing the evolving needs of cardiology care.”

The ACC Innovation Program is driving the digital transformation of cardiovascular care by combining research, engagement, and thought leadership. Working with industry experts and academic institutions, the program advances initiatives that improve patient outcomes. ACC aims to search for, aid, and promote the development of technologies that will enable its members to advance the care of their patients.

“Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, underscoring the need for innovative solutions that will help physicians detect and manage heart conditions earlier,” said Ami Bhatt, ACC Chief Innovation Officer. “Anumana’s technology offers an opportunity to create a scalable and equitable approach to early disease detection. Together, we’re paving the way for more proactive heart failure management that can improve heart health and deliver tangible benefits to patients.”

About Anumana

Anumana is a leading AI-driven health technology company leveraging cutting-edge AI and industry-leading translational science to unlock the electrical language of the heart as never before. The company was founded by nference in collaboration with Mayo Clinic to leverage the clinical and technical expertise of both organizations to develop innovative ECG-AI technology into a clinically meaningful, medical-grade, and easy-to-use tool for clinicians to advance patient care. Anumana’s software-as-a-medical device (SaMD) ECG-AI™ solutions aim to detect diseases earlier using standard-of-care ECG readings, enabling clinicians to enhance and improve care with real-time AI insights. Anumana’s award-winning 12-lead algorithm, ECG-AI™ LEF, is now available in the U.S. To learn more about how the algorithm can help clinicians identify LEF earlier and schedule a demo, visit us at ECG-AI LEF. For more information, visit www.anumana.ai or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About The American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at www.ACC.org or follow @ACCinTouch.

Contacts



Media Contact

Andrea Sampson

President/CEO, Sampson Public Relations Group

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com