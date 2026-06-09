Antogen Secures Seed Financing to Advance Next-Generation Immune Surveillance Diagnostics

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antogen, Inc., an emerging life sciences tools and diagnostics company, today announced the closing of its seed financing round. The round was led by iGrow Venture Partners, with participation from a select group of experienced life sciences angel investors.

Proceeds will support continued development of Antogen's proteomics platform, advanced machine learning models, and proprietary biological datasets, while expanding the company's scientific and operational capabilities. Having established early commercial traction through its contract research services, Antogen is well-positioned to accelerate customer engagement and platform growth.

Antogen is developing a novel approach to immune surveillance, with potential applications spanning multiple clinical care settings. The company was founded by Zachary Antovich, a life sciences entrepreneur who previously founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Linkage Biosciences, a diagnostics company with a global commercial footprint prior to its acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"Antogen brings together experienced leadership, strong scientific foundations, and a clear opportunity to serve emerging needs in immune monitoring," said Anastasios Economou, Partner at iGrow Venture Partners. "We are pleased to lead this financing and support Zachary and the Antogen team as they build on the company's early progress."

About iGrow Venture Partners

iGrow Venture Partners is a growth-focused venture capital fund investing in transformative early-stage technology companies across Europe and the United States. The fund is backed by leading institutional investors and global family offices with deep expertise across multiple sectors.

About Antogen

Antogen is pioneering a new class of research tools and diagnostics to transform patient care and health outcomes. The company is led by an experienced team of life sciences innovators and backed by a syndicate of supportive investors.

To learn more, please visit https://antogen.com

Media Contact:

Investor Relations

+1 650 416 8789

ir@antogen.com