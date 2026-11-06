Antengene Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I ATTRACT Study Evaluating ATG-201 (CD19 × CD3 TCE) for B Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Diseases

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biotech company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for autoimmune diseases, solid tumors and hematological malignancies, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in China in the Phase I ATTRACT study evaluating ATG-201, Antengene's proprietary CD19 × CD3 bispecific T-cell engager antibody (TCE) in adult patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

‌The Phase I ATTRACT study is being conducted in China and Australia. In parallel with the study's advancement in China, ATG-201 has obtained approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia, and completed the Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) process with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

ATG-201 is a CD19 targeting bispecific TCE incorporating steric hindrance masking technology, designed to eliminate CD19-expressing B cells. This bispecific interaction with T and B cells through CD3 and CD19 has demonstrated potential in treating B cell-mediated diseases by leveraging the body's own immune system for precise and potent action.

The ATTRACT study is led by Prof. Zhanguo Li from Peking University People's Hospital as the principal investigator. This is a Phase I clinical study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of ATG-201 in adult patients with B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The study will be conducted in 2 parts: Dose Escalation (Part I) and Dose Expansion (Part II). The primary objectives of the study are to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ATG-201 and to determine the recommended Phase II dose (RP2D). Secondary objectives include evaluating the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profiles, immunogenicity, and preliminary efficacy of ATG-201.

Professor Zhanguo Li stated, "Significant unmet clinical needs remain in patients with refractory B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, including low remission rates, high relapse risk, and long-term safety concerns. ATG-201 is a novel CD19×CD3 bispecific TCE that, by virtue of its unique steric hindrance masking technology, is designed to precisely target and eliminate pathogenic B cells, reshape immune homeostasis, providing a novel immunotherapeutic option for patients with refractory disease. The first patient dosing in the ATTRACT study represents an important milestone. I look forward to comprehensively evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of ATG-201 through this study."

Antengene and UCB have entered into an agreement that grants UCB worldwide exclusive rights to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize ATG-201, and access to its associated manufacturing technology in relation to ATG-201. Antengene will conduct the phase I clinical trials in China and Australia.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a global, R&D-driven, commercial-stage biotech company focused on developing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Its pipeline spans from preclinical to commercial stages, with key investigational candidates including ATG-022 (CLDN18.2 ADC), ATG-037 (oral CD73 inhibitor), ATG-101 (PD-L1 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody), ATG-125 (B7-H3 × PD-L1 bispecific ADC), ATG-207 (αCD3-TGF-β bifunctional fusion protein), as well as T cell engager (TCE) programs developed using Antengene's proprietary AnTenGager® platform.

AnTenGager®, is Antengene's proprietary TCE 2.0 platform, featuring "2+1" bivalent binding for low expressing targets, steric hindrance masking, and proprietary CD3 sequences with fast on/off kinetics to minimize cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and enhance efficacy. These characteristics support the platform's broad applicability across autoimmune diseases, solid tumors and hematological malignancies, with programs targeting CD19 x CD3 (ATG-201 for B cell-related autoimmune diseases; partnered with UCB), CDH6 x CD3 (ATG-106 for ovarian cancer and kidney cancer; partnered with K2 Therapeutics established by MPM BioImpact), ALPPL2 x CD3 (ATG-112 for gynecological tumors, digestive system malignancies, bladder cancer and NSCLC), LY6G6D x CD3 (ATG-110 for microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer), GPRC5D x CD3 (ATG-021 for multiple myeloma), LILRB4 x CD3 (ATG-102 for acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia) and FLT3 x CD3 (ATG-107 for acute myeloid leukemia).

To date, Antengene has obtained 35 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and obtained new drug application (NDA) approvals in 10 Asia Pacific markets. Its lead commercial asset, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, and has been included in the national insurance schemes in five of these markets (Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Australia, South Korea and Singapore).

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, please see the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the documents subsequently submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

PR / IR Contacts:



Peter Qian



E-mail: peter.qian@antengene.com

BD Contacts:



Ariel Guo



E-mail: ariel.guo@antengene.com

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SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited