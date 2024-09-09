Anocca Presents Data at ESMO Congress on Preclinical Development of its TCR-T Cell Therapies for Cancer

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anocca AB, a leading T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) cellular therapeutics company, announces it will present its novel platform approach to therapeutic TCR discovery and preclinical data for its lead TCR-T cell therapy product at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024.

Category: Investigational Immunology

Poster title: Preclinical development of TCR-modified T-cell therapies against mutated KRAS

Date and time: 9am-5pm local time on Saturday 14 September

Location: Hall 6, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Link: https://tinyurl.com/4n67775y

The poster introduces Anocca’s programmable cellular technology platform that systematically recreates human T-cell biology to map T-cell targets and build TCR libraries for the generation of validated therapeutic TCRs, and describes the preclinical development of its lead therapeutic TCR-T product targeting KRAS-G12V that is being progressed into planned clinical trials. KRAS is the most frequently mutated oncogene and associated with highly fatal cancers of the pancreas, lung and colon. Due to its intrinsic properties, effective targeting strategies have historically been elusive, presenting significant unmet need.

Hugh Salter, Chief Scientific Officer at Anocca, and presenter of the poster, added, “We are excited to present our technology platform and the details of our lead TCR-T product at ESMO. Our research demonstrates that TCR-T cell therapies offer a precise route, via autologous modification of patient CD8 cells, to directly address foundational driver events in solid tumours.”

Members of the company’s management team, including CSO Hugh Salter, CMO Zahid Bashir, Clinical Science Lead Rehab Alnabhan, and Director of Clinical Operations Sheila Forsman, will be available for meetings at ESMO.

About Anocca

Anocca is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company developing libraries of T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies to redefine the treatment of solid tumours and other difficult to treat diseases, including infectious and autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technologies have been designed to vastly expand TCR-T cell therapy development, allowing the systematic generation of treatments for the broadest patient populations that equip the immune system against the most difficult to treat solid tumours.

Anocca operates an advanced research and development infrastructure, underpinned by a custom software ecosystem and in-house clinical manufacturing and process development facilities. Its unique discovery platform uses programmable human cells to recreate and manipulate T cell immunity.

Follow Anocca on LinkedIn and visit our website

Media Inquiries

Anocca AB

www.anocca.com/contact

Scius Communications (for Anocca AB)

Katja Stout

Tel: +44 7789 435 990

katja@sciuscommunications.com

Daniel Gooch

Tel: +44 7747 875 479

daniel@sciuscommunications.com