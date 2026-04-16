Annual General Meeting of Kuros Biosciences approves all resolutions

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, April 15, 2026 – Kuros Biosciences (“Kuros” or the “Company”) a leader in next generation bone healing technologies, held its Annual General Meeting today.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Annual Report, the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2025 and took note of the Reports of the Auditors. Shareholders also ratified the Compensation Report 2025 in an advisory vote, granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for their activities in the financial year 2025, and approved the proposed appropriation of the annual results.

Clemens van Blitterswijk was re-elected as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Chris Fair, Joost de Bruijn, Kimberley Elting and Oliver Walker were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, each for a term of office until the next Annual General Meeting. For the Compensation & Nomination Committee, shareholders re-elected Clemens van Blitterswijk and Oliver Walker and elected Kimberley Elting, each for a term of office until the next Annual General Meeting.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd, Basel, was re-elected as auditor for a further one-year term. Law Office Keller Ltd., Zurich, was elected as independent proxy until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders further approved all compensation-related proposals for the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, including the total compensation for the Board of Directors, the non-performance-related compensation for the Executive Committee, the variable compensation for the Executive Committee, the equity-linked instruments for the Executive Committee, and the one-time grant of Performance Share Units for the CEO. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved revisions to Articles 19, 35-39 and 42-44 of the Articles of Association.

The Annual General Meeting took place at JED Events, Zürcherstrasse 39E, 8952 Schlieren (Zurich). 18,858,074 shares or 48% of a total of 39,229,047 shares were represented.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandre Müller Daniel Geiger Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer Tel +41 43 268 32 31 Tel +41 44 733 47 41 IR@kurosbio.com daniel.geiger@kurosbio.com



About MagnetOs

Growing bone with MagnetOsTM gives surgeons confidence where it matters most – delivering predictable fusion outcomes.1 In a Level I human clinical study published in Spine, MagnetOs achieved nearly twice the fusion rate of autograft (79% vs. 47%) in posterolateral fusions (PLFs).1 Among active smokers – who made up 1 in 5 patients – the fusion difference between MagnetOs and autograft was even more dramatic.*1,2 MagnetOs grows bone on its own thanks to NeedleGripTM – a proprietary submicron surface technology that harnesses the immune system to stimulate bone growth, without added cells or growth factors.†3-5 Ready-to-use, easy to mold, and reliably staying put, MagnetOs carries no intrinsic risk of human tissue-related disease transmission and is FDA cleared for use throughout the spine, including interbody procedures.‡6-11 Additionally, MagnetOs Granules, MagnetOs Putty, MagnetOs Easypack Putty and MagnetOs MIS are also cleared for use in the extremities and pelvis.7-10

Indications Statement

Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

About Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop, and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the U.S., Switzerland, and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company’s first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across five continents. For more information on the company, its products, and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “will” or “expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic, and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

*19 of initial 100 patients were active smokers. Radiographic fusion data of the smoker subgroup were not statistically analyzed as a subgroup and were not included in the peer-reviewed publication of the study.1 †Results from in vivo or in vitro laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. Please refer to the Instructions for Use for a full list of indications, contraindications, precautions, and warnings. MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft. ‡MagnetOs must also be used with an intervertebral body fusion device cleared by FDA for use with a bone void filler. MagnetOs Flex Matrix must be hydrated with BMA and mixed with autograft in posterolateral spine and intervertebral disc space. MagnetOs Granules must be hydrated with blood in the intervertebral disc space.

1. Stempels, et al. Spine. 2024;49(19):1323-1331. 2. Van Dijk, LA. 24th SGS Annual Meeting (Swiss Society of Spinal Surgery). Basel, Switzerland. Aug 2024. 3. Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021;41:756-73. 4. Van Dijk, et al. J Immunol Regen Med. 2023;19:100070. 5. Duan, et al. eCM. 2019;37:60-73. 6. Data on file. MagnetOs Putty and MagnetOs Easypack Putty. 7. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Granules (US). 8. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Putty (US). 9. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Easypack Putty (US). 10. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs MIS (US). 11. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Flex Matrix (US).

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