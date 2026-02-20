SUBSCRIBE
Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S on 16 March 2026

February 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

The Annual General Meeting of ALK-Abelló A/S (ALKB:DC / Nasdaq Copenhagen: ALK B) will take place on Monday, 16 March 2026 at 4:00 PM (CET) at ALK-Abelló A/S, Bøge Allé 1, 2970 Hørsholm, Denmark. The agenda of the meeting including the complete proposals from the Board of Directors to the AGM is attached.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information, contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy. ALK's activities cover the entire value chain of developing, sourcing, producing, and marketing a diversified portfolio of products for diagnosing and treating respiratory allergies and severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in both children and adults. Headquartered in Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Nasdaq: ALK B). Visit us at www.alk.net.

