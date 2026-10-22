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Press Releases

Annovis to Attend the CTAD 2026 with Three Presentations

October 22, 2026 | 
3 min read

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the investigational oral therapy, buntanetap, for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced it will attend and present at the 19th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference, happening November 16-19 in Boston, MA.

Presentation details:

  1. Title: “Restoring proteostasis in Alzheimer's disease with buntanetap, a small-molecule translational inhibitor of neurotoxic proteins”
     
    • Presenter: Alexander Morin, PhD, Director, Strategic Communications
    • Type: Oral communications
    • Section: Biotech Showcase 7
    • Date & time: November 19, 3:52 p.m. ET


  2. Title: “Clinical trial design and baseline characteristics of buntanetap’s pivotal study in treating early Alzheimer’s patients”

    • Presenter: Cheng Fang, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer
    • Type: Poster presentation (P025)
    • Section: Clinical Trials – Phase IIB & III
    • Poster display: November 16, 2:00 p.m. – November 17, 5:30 p.m. ET


  3. Title: “Predicting blood–brain barrier permeability of late-stage small-molecule drug candidates for Alzheimer's disease using artificial intelligence”

    • Presenter: Alexander Morin, PhD, Director, Strategic Communications
    • Type: Poster presentation (P121)
    • Section: AI-Driven Innovation in Alzheimer’s Therapeutics
    • Poster display: November 16, 2:00 p.m. – November 17, 5:30 p.m. ET

“Three presentations at CTAD are a testament to our team’s work advancing buntanetap and pushing the Alzheimer’s field forward,” said Maria Maccecchini, PhD, Founder, President and CEO of Annovis. “Our presentations will cover buntanetap’s innovative mechanism of action, our use of AI for evaluating the Alzheimer’s treatment pipeline, and the updates on our pivotal Phase 3 study in early AD. Together, they reflect our progress as we approach a pivotal data readout in early 2027 and prepare for a New Drug Application. We look forward to sharing all this work and connecting with the Alzheimer’s research community.”

About Annovis
Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedInYouTube, and X.

Investor Alerts
Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for email alerts at https://www.annovisbio.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:
Annovis Bio Inc.
101 Lindenwood Drive
Suite 225
Malvern, PA 19355
www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:
Alexander Morin, Ph.D.
Director, Strategic Communications
Annovis Bio
ir@annovisbio.com


Pennsylvania Events Neurodegenerative disease Alzheimer’s disease
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