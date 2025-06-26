Annovis to Attend the AAIC 2025 with Four Poster Presentations

MALVERN, Pa., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced its senior management will attend the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), taking place July 27–31, 2025, in Toronto, Canada. The Company will present four scientific posters highlighting advances of Alzheimer’s clinical program and pharmacokinetic characterization of its lead drug candidate, buntanetap.

Presentation details:

Poster #1: Design of Phase III study testing buntanetap efficacy in early Alzheimer’s patients based on the insights from previous studies.



Presenter: Cheng Fang, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Research & Development.

Poster #2: A dual 6-month & 18-month prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, pivotal clinical trial investigating efficacy and safety of buntanetap in early Alzheimer's patients.



Presenter: Sarah MacCallum, Director of Clinical Operations.

Poster #3: Advancing buntanetap: comparative pharmacokinetic characterization of the original semi-crystalline with the novel crystalline form in animals and humans.



Presenter: Alexander Morin, Ph.D., Director of Strategic Communications.

Poster #4: Pharmacokinetic characterization of buntanetap in plasma of patients with early Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.



Presenter: Matthew Peterson, Ph.D., Senior Clinical Scientist.

The AAIC 2025 is the world’s largest meeting dedicated to advancing the science and clinical practice of dementia. Each year, the conference brings together researchers, clinicians, and professionals from around the globe to share cutting-edge discoveries and clinical insights aimed at improving the diagnosis, treatment, and care of individuals affected by AD and other dementias.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

