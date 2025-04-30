Annovis Bio Appoints Hui Liu as Director of Biostatistics

MALVERN, Pa., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a late-stage clinical drug platform company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced the appointment Hui Liu as Director of Biostatistics.

“Bringing Ms. Liu on board at this critical stage, as our pivotal Phase 3 AD trial advances, reinforces our commitment to scientific excellence,” said Cheng Fang, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Research and Development. “Her statistical expertise will help ensure the integrity of our data and support robust regulatory submissions as we move toward our goals.”

Ms. Liu has over 19 years of experience in design, analysis, and reporting all phases of clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas. She brings deep expertise in statistical methodology, including authoring statistical analysis plans, developing programming specifications, and interpreting complex data to support regulatory submissions. In addition to her technical strengths, Ms. Liu has led high-performing teams, managed large accounts, and driven strategic initiatives with a focus on quality, efficiency, and collaboration.

"I’m excited to join Annovis and honored to work with a passionate and driven team,” commented Ms. Liu. “I look forward to applying my statistical expertise to further enhance the integrity of the company’s clinical trials and to help generate high-quality evidence that will support scientific advancement and regulatory success.”

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Investor Alerts

Forward-Looking Statements

