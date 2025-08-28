Annexon Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye, today announced that Douglas Love, Esq., president & chief executive officer, will participate in fireside chats during the following September investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET in Boston, MA; and,

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.





Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentations.

