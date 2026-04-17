Ankyra Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations on Novel IL-12 Anchored Immunotherapy at AACR 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ankyra Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering anchored immunotherapy to deliver better outcomes for people with cancer and other serious diseases, announced two poster presentations will be featured at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 17-22 in San Diego.

The presentations cover data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of tolododekin alfa, a novel IL-12 anchored immunotherapy, and preclinical data on anchored immunotherapy in combination with HDAC for the treatment of checkpoint-refractory solid tumors. Patients interested in enrolling in the Phase 1 clinical trial at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), may contact the toll-free number 1-800-4-Cancer (1-800-422-6237) (TTY: 1-800-332-8615) and/or visit the web site: https://trials.cancer.gov and/or email NCIMO_referrals@mail.nih.gov.

Presentation details:

Title: Immune Escape via Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells in Solid Tumor Cancer Patients Treated with Anchored IL-12 (Tolododekin Alfa)?

Type: Poster Presentation

Poster Presentation Session: First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trials

First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trials Date and time: April 20, 2:00-5:00pm PST

April 20, 2:00-5:00pm PST Abstract number: CT123

CT123 Lead author: Wiem Lassoued, Ph.D., Center for Immuno-oncology, National Cancer Institute

Title: Intratumoral IL-12 in combination with HDAC inhibition overcomes checkpoint-refractory tumors

Type: Poster Presentation

Poster Presentation Session: Combination Immunotherapies

Combination Immunotherapies Date and time: April 20, 9:00am-12:00pm PST

April 20, 9:00am-12:00pm PST Abstract number: 1563

1563 Lead author: Ainara Meler, Ph.D., Center for Immuno-oncology, National Cancer Institute

About tolodoken alfa

Tolododekin alfa is an investigational, first-in-class interleukin-12 (IL-12)-anchored immunotherapy. IL-12 is a highly potent proinflammatory cytokine, but its therapeutic use has been limited by toxicity. With Ankyra’s anchoring technology, tolododekin alfa has been shown to deliver and retain high doses of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment. Early results from an ongoing Phase 1 study show durable retention within tumors, encouraging clinical activity, and a favorable safety profile, with no dose-limiting toxicities across multiple difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Ankyra is also evaluating tolododekin alfa for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

About Ankyra Therapeutics

Ankyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering anchored immunotherapy to deliver better outcomes for people with cancer and other serious immune-mediated diseases. Powered by its novel anchoring platform, Ankyra engineers therapies that unlock the full therapeutic potential of immune-modulating drugs once limited by toxicity. Anchored immunotherapies are designed to stay precisely at the disease site, allowing higher doses for greater therapeutic impact while limiting systemic exposure. Ankyra is advancing a robust pipeline of first-in-class therapies and strategic collaborations to shape the next generation of immunotherapy. For more information, please visit www.ankyratx.com.

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Howard L. Kaufman, MD

President and CEO, Ankyra Therapeutics, Inc.

info@ankyratx.com