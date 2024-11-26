Ankle & Foot Centers of America Highlights Vital Role of Podiatric Care for People with Diabetes

During National Diabetes Awareness Month, the major multi-state podiatry group emphasizes how its advanced vascular care for diabetic foot complications can prevent severe complications and help patients maintain their mobility and way of life.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / More than 38 million Americans live with diabetes, and one in four will experience diabetes-related foot complications, a leading cause of lower-limb amputation. During National Diabetes Awareness Month, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is emphasizing the importance of comprehensive podiatric care to patients with diabetes, their primary care providers, and their families.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America, one of the nation’s top podiatry groups for three decades, offers advanced vascular services alongside its podiatric treatments to address the risks of diabetes to the lower extremities. These services improve blood flow and support limb preservation, helping patients manage their condition and maintain mobility. In addition, the group has specialized teams ready to assist with preventive care, wound management, and vascular assessments.

“Our expanded capabilities in vascular care allow us to address the root issues of diabetic foot complications,” said Dr. Joseph Giovinco, CEO of Ankle & Foot Centers of America and a board-certified podiatrist. “With this approach, we’ll help protect our patients’ mobility and prevent serious outcomes, like amputations, while delivering the highest level of personalized care.”

Complications like diabetic ulcers and infections are often exacerbated by peripheral arterial disease (PAD), a condition that restricts blood flow to the lower extremities. Vascular care plays a critical role in improving circulation to the feet and lower limbs, with enhanced blood flow to the feet significantly reducing the risk of infection, ulcers and amputation. By combining podiatric expertise with vascular interventions, Ankle & Foot Centers of America seeks to help patients maintain their independence and quality of life.

With more than 40 board-certified, highly skilled foot and ankle specialists and surgeons across three states, Atlanta-based Ankle & Foot Centers of America is one of the largest and most experienced podiatry groups in the United States. The group’s expert diagnosis and treatment services, combined with its educational programs, preventative care and rehabilitation guidance, make Ankle & Foot Centers of America the nation’s premier podiatric provider. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://ankleandfootcenters.com.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

Ankle & Foot Centers of America is a leading provider of podiatric care, specializing in the treatment of foot and ankle conditions. With a focus on comprehensive patient care, the organization integrates advanced treatment options, including vascular services, to provide better outcomes for individuals suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, and other foot-related issues. With multiple locations and a team of expert clinicians, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is committed to delivering the highest level of care to patients of all ages.

