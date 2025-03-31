ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2025 RBC Capital Markets Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Ophthalmology Virtual Conference as follows:

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 7:45am ET Webcast: Click here



The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives” by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

