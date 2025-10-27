ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, November 7, 2025, prior to the market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Mutz, Head of Rare Disease will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Friday, November 7, 2025 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) 800-267-6316 Conference ID 5120265 Webcast (live and replay) www.anipharmaceuticals.com





A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-839-2391 and entering access code 5120265.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:

Courtney Mogerley, Argot Partners

T: 646-368-8014

E: ani@argotpartners.com