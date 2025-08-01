SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET

August 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, August 8, 2025, prior to the market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Mutz, Head of Rare Disease, and Mary Pao, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

DateFriday, August 8, 2025
  
Time8:30 a.m. ET
  
Toll free (U.S.)800-343-4136
  
Conference ID5034065
  
Webcast (live and replay)www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section
  

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-839-6803 and entering access code 5034065.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
212-452-2793
lwilson@insitecony.com

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


