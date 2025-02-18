SUBSCRIBE
ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 28, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET

February 18, 2025 
PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Friday, February 28, 2025, prior to the market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Mutz, Head of Rare Disease, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Friday, February 28, 2025
Time8:00 a.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.) 800-579-2543
Conference ID4860276
Webcast (live and replay) www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-756-0554 and entering access code 4860276.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives” by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Established Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
212-452-2793
lwilson@insitecony.com

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

